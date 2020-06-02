McDonald's have revealed the latest branches to reopen across the UK.
The fast-food chain is gradually reopening nationwide this week, starting with 168 locations from 11am today (Tuesday, June 2).
The company says a further 22 restaurants will also open for McDelivery from today.
A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.
"We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.
"We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).
"We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.
"For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.
"We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon."
Here are all the McDonald's branches reopening on June 2 (List of McDelivery locations is below):
- Aberdeen - Kittybrewster, Kittybrewster Retail Park
- Bucksburn, Inverurie Road
- Bridge of Don, Broadfold Road
- Peterhead, Ring Road Industrial Estate
- Portlethen - Asda, Muir End Road
- Forfar, Halfpenny Burn
- Monifieth - Arbroath Road, Ethiebeaton Park
- Arbroath Dt, Westway Retail Park
- Leighton Buzzard, Billington Road
- Bridgend - Pantruthin Farm, Pencoed Business Park
- Burnley-Asda, Princess Way
- Congleton, Clayton by Pass A34
- Lymm, Poplar 2000 Services
- Markham Vale Plot 7, M1 Commerce Park
- Forth Road Bridge, 6 Builyeon Road
- Edinburgh - Newbridge, Newbridge Industrial Estate
- Maryhill, 1200 Maryhill Road
- Springburn, 1325 Springburn Road
- Pollokshaws, 489 Pollokshaws Road
- Finnieston, The Clydeway Centre & Skypark
- Crow Road, West End Retail Park
- Glasgow - Easterhouse, Shandwick Square
- Drogheda, The Waterfront
- Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre
- Fraddon, Fraddon Services - A30
- Penzance, Long Rock
- Falmouth Fs, Dracaena Avenue
- Newquay, Treloggan Road
- Redruth, Trevenson Road
- St Austell, Cattlemarket
- Hayle, Carwin Rise
- Truro - Maidens Green, Treliske
- Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Shopping Centre
- Newtownards, 5 Ards Shopping Centre
- Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Centre
- Darlington - Morton Park, Morton Park Way
- Newton Aycliffe, Newton Park Services
- West Auckland, Abraham Enterprise Park
- Darlington - Meynell Road, North Road Industrial Estate
- Crayford, 1 Tower Retail Park
- Chesterfield D/t, Alma Leisure Park
- Claycross - Derby Road, Derby Road
- Newton Abbot, Torquay Road
- Exeter 2 Unit 8, Stone Lane Retail Park
- Torquay - Hele Road, Bridge Retail Park
- Paignton, Yalberton Road
- Thorne, Thorne Retail Park
- Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park, Centurion Retail Park
- Dumfries, Lochside Road
- Morrisons - Beverley, Wingfield Way
- Hull St Andrews Quay, St Andrews Quay Retail Park
- Clifton Moor, Clifton Moor Centre
- Bilbrough Top, Tadcaster Road
- Willerby, Willerby Shopping Park
- Goole Dt, Rawcliffe Road
- Ennerdale, Roebank Roundabout
- Hull - Holderness Road, The Kingston Centre
- Bridlington - Bessingby Road, Bessingby Industrial Estate
- West Thurrock Fs-dt, Lakeside Retail Park
- Dagenham Fs-dt, Whalebone Lane South
- Dagenham Ii F/s, Ballards Road
- Braintreem Cressing Road
- Newbury Park, Eastern Avenue/horns Road
- Dagenham 3, Dagenham Leisure Park
- Marks Gate, Marks Gate
- Stansted, A120
- Glenrothes 1, Queensway Industrial Estate
- Kirkcaldy 2, Fife Central Retail Park
- Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park, Fife Leisure Park
- Bankhead Park - Glenrothes, Bankhead Park
- Robroyston Glasgow, Glasgow North Retail Park
- Thornton Heath, 935/943 London Road
- Target Public House, A40, 256 Church Road
- Erith, Avenue Road
- Croydon Valley Park, Croydon Valley Leisure Park
- Peggy Bedford, 400 Bath Road
- Southall the Broadway, 170 the Broadway
- South Harrow - Shaftesbury, Shaftesbury Circle
- Denham D/t, 37 Oxford Road
- Andover - Weyhill, Joule Road
- Andover - New Street, New Street
- Ower, West Wellow Service Area
- Hereford 2, Belmont Road
- Potters Bar - Metropolitan House, Metropolitan House
- Fort William, An Aird
- Donaghmede F/s, Donaghmede Shopping Centre
- Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park,
- Kilkenny Dt, Hebron Road
- Dublin Airport Dt, Corballis Road North
- Dover - Whitfield, Sandwich Road
- Swanley, Swanley Service Area
- Chestfield D/t, Old Thanet Way
- Folkestone Sainsburys, West Park Farm South Retail Park
- Tunbridge Wells 3, Tunbridge Wells Business Park
- Isle of Sheppey, Bridge Road
- Dartford - Princes Road, 474 Princes Road
- Tonbridge - Cannon Lane, 7-9 Cannon Lane
- Bolton - Astley Bridge, Waters Meeting Road
- China Garden, 93 Derby Street
- Middlebrook, Middlebrook Retail Park
- Burnley - Burnham Gate, 1 Burnham Gate
- Bolton - Delph Hill, 1011 Chorley Old Road
- Leven - Riverside Road, Riverside Road
- Gainsborough, 50 Trinity Street
- Colindale F/s, 157 Colindeep Lane
- Deptford F/s, Bestwood Retail Park
- Forest Gate F/s, 322/326 Romford Road
- Old Kent Road Dt, 518 Old Kent Road Retail Park
- Wandsworth Dt, 1 Marl Road
- Alperton, Quill Street
- Streatham Place, 2/22 Streatham Place
- Finchley Lido, Great North Leisure Park
- Charlton, Peninsular Retail Park
- Chingford Fountain Ph, 51 Sewardstone Road
- Catford 2 D/t, Catford Island
- Friern Barnet, Friern Bridge Retail Park
- Wandsworth Road, 368/370 Wandsworth Road
- Thamesmead, 1 Twin Tumps Way
- Bow - Payne Road, Bow Flyover
- Gallions Reach Beckton, Gallions Reach Retail Park
- Sydenham, Bell Green Retail Park
- Woolwich - Church Street, Ruston Road
- Neasden Fs-dt, Neasden Lane
- Bridgend Cowbridge Road, Picton Court Retail Park
- Elgin, Linkwood Place
- Nairn, Unit 3
- Irvine, Riverway Retail Park
- Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park, Hawkhill Retail Park
- Catterick - Garrison, Richmondshire Walk
- Scarborough Fayre, Dunslow Road
- Leeming Bar Services, Leeming Bar Services
- Selby, Three Lakes Retail Park
- Markham Moor, Markham Moor Roundabout
- Witney, Ducklington Lane
- Banbury - Beaumont Rd, Beaumont Road
- Banbury Gateway, Unit 18 Banbury Gateway
- Perth, 91 Dunkeld Road
- Perth - Broxden, Broxden Roundabout
- Rotherham - Parkgate, Unit 1 Stonerow Way
- Bathgate, Whitburn Road
- Inverness - Inshes Retail Park
- Weston-super-mare 2, Western Links
- Worle - Weston-super-mare, Queensway
- Rotherham 2, Aldwarke Lane
- Doncaster Dome, Dome Leisure Park
- Doncaster - Thorne Road, Thorne Road Retail Park
- Rotherham Bawtry Road, Bawtry Road
- Doncaster Factory Outlet, Lakeside Village
- Rotherham Canklow, Canklow Roundabout
- Balby - Sandford Road, Balby Retail Park
- Redhouse Interchange, Redhouse Interchange
- Sudbury - Retail Park, Chilton Industrial Estate
- Cameron Park, Metro Retail Park, Gateshead
- Rugby - Leicester Road, Junction One Retail Park
- Alcester, Birmingham Road
- Dunchurch, London Road
- Stratford Upon Avon, Western Road
- Livingston - Almondvale Avenue, Almondvale Avenue Drive Thru
- Wakefield 2, Dewsbury Road
- Pontefract, Racecourse Retail Park
- Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park, Cathedral Retail Park
- Glasshoughton, Colorado Way
- Wakefield - Snowhill, Snowhill Retail Park
- Amesbury, Solstice Park
- Salisbury - Southampton Road, Petersfinger
- Redditch - Oakenshaw, Clews Road/coldfield Drive
- Redditch - Moons Moat, Black Soils Road
- Carlow Msa Dt, Rathcrouge
Here are all the locations opening for McDelivery from today (June 2):
- Acton - 147/151 High Street
- Chatham - 223 High Street
- Ealing Broadway - Units 1/3/22c the Arcadia Centre
- Edgware Road - 178/180 Edgware Road
- Enfield - 4/5 Market Chambers
- Epsom - 36/40 High Street
- Exeter - 190 High Street
- Hackney - 359/363 Mare Street
- Hammersmith - 2 Broadway Centre, Units 7 & 8 and Remote Storage
- Hanworth - Unit 3 Hanworth Trading Estate
- Hounslow - 200/202 High Street
- Kentish Town - 295 Kentish Town Road
- North Finchley - 772/774 High Road
- Palmers Green - 286 Green Lanes
- Ruislip - 144 High Street
- Seven Sisters - 13/15 Seven Sisters Road
- Shepherds Bush - 88/90 Uxbridge Road
- Southgate - 31/33 Chase Side
- Tottenham - 500/508 High Road
- Uxbridge - 124/125 High Street
- Victoria - 155 Victoria Street
- Walthamstow - 258/260 Hoe Street
