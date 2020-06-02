McDonald's have revealed the latest branches to reopen across the UK.

The fast-food chain is gradually reopening nationwide this week, starting with 168 locations from 11am today (Tuesday, June 2).

The company says a further 22 restaurants will also open for McDelivery from today.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

"We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.

"We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

"We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.

"For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.

"We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon."

Here are all the McDonald's branches reopening on June 2 (List of McDelivery locations is below):

Aberdeen - Kittybrewster, Kittybrewster Retail Park

Bucksburn, Inverurie Road

Bridge of Don, Broadfold Road

Peterhead, Ring Road Industrial Estate

Portlethen - Asda, Muir End Road

Forfar, Halfpenny Burn

Monifieth - Arbroath Road, Ethiebeaton Park

Arbroath Dt, Westway Retail Park

Leighton Buzzard, Billington Road

Bridgend - Pantruthin Farm, Pencoed Business Park

Burnley-Asda, Princess Way

Congleton, Clayton by Pass A34

Lymm, Poplar 2000 Services

Markham Vale Plot 7, M1 Commerce Park

Forth Road Bridge, 6 Builyeon Road

Edinburgh - Newbridge, Newbridge Industrial Estate

Maryhill, 1200 Maryhill Road

Springburn, 1325 Springburn Road

Pollokshaws, 489 Pollokshaws Road

Finnieston, The Clydeway Centre & Skypark

Crow Road, West End Retail Park

Glasgow - Easterhouse, Shandwick Square

Drogheda, The Waterfront

Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre

Fraddon, Fraddon Services - A30

Penzance, Long Rock

Falmouth Fs, Dracaena Avenue

Newquay, Treloggan Road

Redruth, Trevenson Road

St Austell, Cattlemarket

Hayle, Carwin Rise

Truro - Maidens Green, Treliske

Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Shopping Centre

Newtownards, 5 Ards Shopping Centre

Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Centre

Darlington - Morton Park, Morton Park Way

Newton Aycliffe, Newton Park Services

West Auckland, Abraham Enterprise Park

Darlington - Meynell Road, North Road Industrial Estate

Crayford, 1 Tower Retail Park

Chesterfield D/t, Alma Leisure Park

Claycross - Derby Road, Derby Road

Newton Abbot, Torquay Road

Exeter 2 Unit 8, Stone Lane Retail Park

Torquay - Hele Road, Bridge Retail Park

Paignton, Yalberton Road

Thorne, Thorne Retail Park

Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park, Centurion Retail Park

Dumfries, Lochside Road

Morrisons - Beverley, Wingfield Way

Hull St Andrews Quay, St Andrews Quay Retail Park

Clifton Moor, Clifton Moor Centre

Bilbrough Top, Tadcaster Road

Willerby, Willerby Shopping Park

Goole Dt, Rawcliffe Road

Ennerdale, Roebank Roundabout

Hull - Holderness Road, The Kingston Centre

Bridlington - Bessingby Road, Bessingby Industrial Estate

West Thurrock Fs-dt, Lakeside Retail Park

Dagenham Fs-dt, Whalebone Lane South

Dagenham Ii F/s, Ballards Road

Braintreem Cressing Road

Newbury Park, Eastern Avenue/horns Road

Dagenham 3, Dagenham Leisure Park

Marks Gate, Marks Gate

Stansted, A120

Glenrothes 1, Queensway Industrial Estate

Kirkcaldy 2, Fife Central Retail Park

Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park, Fife Leisure Park

Bankhead Park - Glenrothes, Bankhead Park

Robroyston Glasgow, Glasgow North Retail Park

Thornton Heath, 935/943 London Road

Target Public House, A40, 256 Church Road

Erith, Avenue Road

Croydon Valley Park, Croydon Valley Leisure Park

Peggy Bedford, 400 Bath Road

Southall the Broadway, 170 the Broadway

South Harrow - Shaftesbury, Shaftesbury Circle

Denham D/t, 37 Oxford Road

Andover - Weyhill, Joule Road

Andover - New Street, New Street

Ower, West Wellow Service Area

Hereford 2, Belmont Road

Potters Bar - Metropolitan House, Metropolitan House

Fort William, An Aird

Donaghmede F/s, Donaghmede Shopping Centre

Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park,

Kilkenny Dt, Hebron Road

Dublin Airport Dt, Corballis Road North

Dover - Whitfield, Sandwich Road

Swanley, Swanley Service Area

Chestfield D/t, Old Thanet Way

Folkestone Sainsburys, West Park Farm South Retail Park

Tunbridge Wells 3, Tunbridge Wells Business Park

Isle of Sheppey, Bridge Road

Dartford - Princes Road, 474 Princes Road

Tonbridge - Cannon Lane, 7-9 Cannon Lane

Bolton - Astley Bridge, Waters Meeting Road

China Garden, 93 Derby Street

Middlebrook, Middlebrook Retail Park

Burnley - Burnham Gate, 1 Burnham Gate

Bolton - Delph Hill, 1011 Chorley Old Road

Leven - Riverside Road, Riverside Road

Gainsborough, 50 Trinity Street

Colindale F/s, 157 Colindeep Lane

Deptford F/s, Bestwood Retail Park

Forest Gate F/s, 322/326 Romford Road

Old Kent Road Dt, 518 Old Kent Road Retail Park

Wandsworth Dt, 1 Marl Road

Alperton, Quill Street

Streatham Place, 2/22 Streatham Place

Finchley Lido, Great North Leisure Park

Charlton, Peninsular Retail Park

Chingford Fountain Ph, 51 Sewardstone Road

Catford 2 D/t, Catford Island

Friern Barnet, Friern Bridge Retail Park

Wandsworth Road, 368/370 Wandsworth Road

Thamesmead, 1 Twin Tumps Way

Bow - Payne Road, Bow Flyover

Gallions Reach Beckton, Gallions Reach Retail Park

Sydenham, Bell Green Retail Park

Woolwich - Church Street, Ruston Road

Neasden Fs-dt, Neasden Lane

Bridgend Cowbridge Road, Picton Court Retail Park

Elgin, Linkwood Place

Nairn, Unit 3

Irvine, Riverway Retail Park

Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park, Hawkhill Retail Park

Catterick - Garrison, Richmondshire Walk

Scarborough Fayre, Dunslow Road

Leeming Bar Services, Leeming Bar Services

Selby, Three Lakes Retail Park

Markham Moor, Markham Moor Roundabout

Witney, Ducklington Lane

Banbury - Beaumont Rd, Beaumont Road

Banbury Gateway, Unit 18 Banbury Gateway

Perth, 91 Dunkeld Road

Perth - Broxden, Broxden Roundabout

Rotherham - Parkgate, Unit 1 Stonerow Way

Bathgate, Whitburn Road

Inverness - Inshes Retail Park

Weston-super-mare 2, Western Links

Worle - Weston-super-mare, Queensway

Rotherham 2, Aldwarke Lane

Doncaster Dome, Dome Leisure Park

Doncaster - Thorne Road, Thorne Road Retail Park

Rotherham Bawtry Road, Bawtry Road

Doncaster Factory Outlet, Lakeside Village

Rotherham Canklow, Canklow Roundabout

Balby - Sandford Road, Balby Retail Park

Redhouse Interchange, Redhouse Interchange

Sudbury - Retail Park, Chilton Industrial Estate

Cameron Park, Metro Retail Park, Gateshead

Rugby - Leicester Road, Junction One Retail Park

Alcester, Birmingham Road

Dunchurch, London Road

Stratford Upon Avon, Western Road

Livingston - Almondvale Avenue, Almondvale Avenue Drive Thru

Wakefield 2, Dewsbury Road

Pontefract, Racecourse Retail Park

Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park, Cathedral Retail Park

Glasshoughton, Colorado Way

Wakefield - Snowhill, Snowhill Retail Park

Amesbury, Solstice Park

Salisbury - Southampton Road, Petersfinger

Redditch - Oakenshaw, Clews Road/coldfield Drive

Redditch - Moons Moat, Black Soils Road

Carlow Msa Dt, Rathcrouge

Here are all the locations opening for McDelivery from today (June 2):