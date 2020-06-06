A new BBC TV show has launched a search to find the nation's best professional dog groomers.

The series will see groomers compete to give the perfect makeover to a variety of adorable pooches.

What channel will it air on and who will host it?

The show is set to air on BBC One and will be hosted by award-winning actor and dog lover, Sheridan Smith.

Named Pooch Perfect, the new eight-part programme aims to find the best dog groomer in the UK.

Ten professional dog groomers from across the country will go head to head each week in a series of themed technical and imaginative grooming challenges, in a bid to be crowned the UK’s top doggy stylist.

Each week, the teams will reveal their grooming creations on ‘The Dogwalk’, where a string of celebrity judges will assess their styling efforts, and dog owners will get to see their pooch’s makeover for the very first time.

As well as the creative furry transformations, the show will also feature useful information for dog owners, including tips on canine care, fun facts about various breeds, and a guide to at-home dog pampering techniques.

The BBC is looking for dogs of all breeds to take part in the series, with each dog taking part to be groomed during the show - so enjoying being pampered is a must.

How can I apply?

To apply for the show, applicants must be aged 18 years or over on January 1, 2020 and be a resident of the UK, including the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

The series is being produced for the BBC by Seven Studios UK, with filming currently scheduled to take place at Media City Studios in Salford during August.

If you would like your dog to be a part of the show, simply email dogs@sevenstudiosuk.com

The deadline for applications is June 21, 2020.