SPECIALIST officers made seven arrests as part of a crackdown on crime across Essex.

Members of Essex Police's Operational Support Group were patrolling in Westcliff, Southend, Colchester, Chelmsford and Danbury yesterday in a bid to keep communities safe.

They stopped a vehicle in Albion Road, Westcliff, at around 1.15pm and arrested a 32-year-old man from Westcliff on suspicion of drug driving and driving without insurance and a licence.

At around 3pm, they pulled over another car in Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff, and arrested a 51-year-old man from Southend on suspicion of drug driving. Both men have been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: "Later that day, our officers arrested two men who were wanted on court warrant.

"A 32-year-old man from Westcliff was arrested in Dolphins, Westcliff, and a 33-year-old man from Westcliff was arrested in Beresford Road, Southend, at around 9.35pm."

Officers then arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving in Hawkins Road, Colchester, at around 7.25pm and a 32-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving in New Street, Chelmsford, at around 9.35pm. They remain under investigation.

A 21-year-old man from Danbury was arrested in Nags Head Lane, Harold Wood, at around 7.35pm.

He remains in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and theft of a car.