A RAPIST who attacked a child three times has been put behind bars for nine years.

Thomas Eastwood, 28, was convicted of rape on three counts, assault by touching on two counts and of possessing a prohibited image of a child, by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Eastwood, an already registered sex offender, of no fixed address, was arrested in Harwich in January.

It followed an investigation into the alleged abuse between 2006 and 2011 involving one girl in the Tendring District.

Prohibited images depicting child abuse were found on his phone by his offender manager in July 2018.

Eastwood admitted to all charges at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 2 and, at the same court today (Thursday, May 28) he was sentenced to nine years in prison with a further five on licence.

Detective Constable Roxanne Smith, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The victim in this case has displayed unparalleled strength, dignity and bravery throughout the investigative process.

"I would like to pay tribute to her courage and wish her the very best in her life going forward.

"Eastwood will now face a significant period of time behind bars.

"I hope this shows that there is no time limit on justice and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of abuse to come forward and report it, no matter when it took place.

"Please don’t suffer in silence”