A FOURTH Covid-19 related death has been recorded at Clacton Hospital.

Latest records show a patient died at the hospital on Wednesday, May 27.

Coronavirus related deaths were also recorded at the hospital on April 7, May 9 and May 16.

Two more patients have also died after testing positive for coronavirus at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

NHS England data shows two more deaths were registered at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust in the 24 hours up to yesterday afternoon.

It brings the total number of deaths at the trust to 326.

In Essex, two more people have died at the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust, three more at Mid Essex Hospitals Trust and two at the Princess Alexandra Hospitals Trust in Harlow.

Across hospitals in England, another 185 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away, including 21 in East Anglia.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "Patients were aged between 28 and 99 years old. "Five of the 185 patients, aged between 65 and 96, had no known underlying health condition."

Their families have been informed.