A LABOUR group is calling for urgent investigation into the Prime Minister's chief advisor Dominic Cummings "breaching lockdown".

Essex Labour Group has written a letter to Harwich and North Essex's MP Sir Bernard Jenkin with its serious concerns over Mr Cummings' controversial journey during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Cummings drove 260 miles from London to Durham to isolate with his family, before travelling 30 miles to Barnard Castle to see if he was well enough to drive back to the capital.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his advisor and insisted it was "time to move on" when he faced questions over the matter in front of the Liaison Committee chaired by Sir Bernard on Wednesday.

Ahead of the meeting Essex Labour Group, under the leadership of Ivan Henderson, sent a letter to Sir Bernard pressing him to carry out an urgent inquiry into Cummings' journey.

The open letter said: "This breach is an insult to all those families who are grieving, all those brave key workers who have died and all those who have made huge sacrifices to obey the lockdown.

"It appears to be one rule for the Prime Minister’s senior staff and another rule for the rest of the country.

"The Prime Minster’s own words were: “You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home”.

"This poor interpretation of the guidance now threatens to lead many others to break lockdown and risk spreading the infection.

"As chair of the Liaison Committee and after stating that: “If Boris Johnson expects an easy ride, he’s nominated the wrong man”, that you call for an urgent investigation into this breach of the lockdown that is a risk to public health across Britain."

The letter explained people across Essex have made huge sacrifices during lockdown - with many grandparents not seeing their families in months.

It added: "Children have had to celebrate their birthday alone, people have been told they can not attend the funeral of loved ones, many of us have not seen our friends in months and businesses have had to face financial hardship as they close for the health of the nation.

"All of this to save lives and protect the NHS."

Sir Bernard has been contacted for comment.