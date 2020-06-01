COMMUTERS and travellers can expect to enjoy a more reliable train service after essential works were carried out on coastline railway lines.
Across the baking bank holiday weekend, Network Rail engineers worked to reduce future delays and cancellations on the Clacton and Walton branch lines as part of a package to improve the service for customers.
On the Clacton line, for example, hundreds of components on the overhead wires were completely replaced, and track maintenance was also completed, between the seaside station and Thorpe-le-Soken.
Bridge track supports were also installed along the line, as well as new rails at the Weeley train station.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This work is vital to keep our network running safely and smoothly while reducing the risk of delays and cancellations for those who need to travel.
"The benefits of this work will remain for years to come, ready for when we welcome back more passengers in the future.”
Network Rail has reminded its passengers to only travel by train if the journey is absolutely necessary.