A MEDICAL centre's inspiring workforce has voiced its appreciation of the community's generosity after being given handmade uniforms.
Green Elms Surgery, in Nayland Drive, Clacton, recently received an essential batch of 14 donated medical scrubs.
The blue, pink, and purple overalls, which are worn for sanitary purposes, were handmade by a thoughtful lady named Jill Musselwhite, using materials purchased by a man called David Hand.
Mr Hand's neighbour, Danielle Brown, 30, works at Green Elms Surgery as a health care assistant and says the scrubs have never been more needed than they are now.
"These scrubs are really very vital, as we have been unable to order uniform for our usual supplier, as personal protective equipment is hard to obtain at the moment," she said.
"We have since supplied both Jill and David with gifts of appreciation and are really thankful for their donation."