A CARE home has been “touched by generosity” after a receiving a large donation of pampering products from a group which launched at the start of the pandemic.

Corner House, in Clacton, has been given batches of morale-boosting beauty items by a newly formed social media group called The Colchester Anti-Loo Roll Brigade.

Founding member, Peter Dutch, was inspired to start the initiative after being left incensed by the panic buying of toilet paper at the start of the outbreak.

After a short while, more than 8,000 people joined the online group, which was designed to collect items to then give to care homes and those most vulnerable.

In a bid to help lift spirits at Corner House, one of the staff members put out a request on the site for pampering products, to which the public generously responded.

Within hours, the home was being showered in everything from perfumes, body sprays, lotions, and gift packs, which have all been enjoyed by elderly residents.

Two young children, named Lilly, 7, and Henry, 5, even made fragrant soaps for the home, which have gone down a treat with the staff, and the people they care for.

A spokesman for Corner House said: “We wanted to give the residents a morale boost and let them know they are not forgotten by the outside world.

“With lockdown measures in place, we wanted our residents to feel loved and thought about, because they have shown great courage and patience during these times.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who made this happen and donated so many gorgeous gifts – we have been touched by your generosity.”

As well as the hardworking staff at Corner House, the residents themselves were also said to have been touched by the thoughtful donations from the wider community.

One resident is even said to have been overcome with emotion after being given a gift which had been donated by the online group.

“The kindness of this group has touched the hearts of staff and residents,” said the home’s spokesman.

“One of our lovely ladies, for example, had tears in her eyes on receiving a bottle of perfume.

“It has been a tough, emotional time in care homes, up and down the country, coping with lockdown and not being able to see and hug relatives and friends.

“But these acts of kindness mean so very much to staff and the residents.”