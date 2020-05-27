A LONG-STANDING discount store has finally re-opened its doors two months after it closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

QD, in Clacton, has been shut to the public since the end of March, ahead of a Government decision to lockdown some non-essential parts of the retail sector.

The popular variety store, which sells everything from food and household items to garden tools and pet products, had initially been opening earlier for the elderly.

Classed as an essential shop, QD technically could have remained open throughout the pandemic, given the type of items the store stocks.

But, as the spread of Covid-19 started to tighten its grip, the safety and wellbeing of its staff and customers became a priority for company bosses.

Now, after an eight-week hiatus, the shop, which has occupied the corner of

Rosemary Road and The Grove for 17 years, has re-opened.

The experience for shoppers will be similar to how supermarkets have operated, with strict social distancing measures in place so customers can circulate cautiously.

There is also a designated queuing area positioned outside the entrance, in addition

to markers which sit two metres apart, so people can wait at a safe distance.

The marking system also carries on inside the shop, and all of the checkouts are now

kitted out with protective plastic screens, protecting both employees and customers.

Matt Atkins, manager at QD in Clacton, said: “All of the team here at QD are very excited to be back and serving our customers again.

“We are ensuring our shelves are fully stocked and looking forward to being able to supply all our customers’ needs.

“However, for the safety of our customers and staff, we do ask you to bear with us if you have to queue, and to obey the social distancing procedures we have in place.

“We are limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time and providing cleaning stations for our trolleys.

“We also are encouraging contactless or card payments and asking customers to shop alone if at all possible.”

The discount store’s decision to welcome back customers comes days after Boris Johnson said he would allow non-essential shops to re-open on June 15.