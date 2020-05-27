A WHITE car crashed through the front window of a card shop in Parkeston.

Essex Police officers were called at about 8.45pm yesterday after a car collided with Card Factory shop, in Freshfields Road, Parkeston.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the two people who were inside the car were not injured.

He said: “Damage was caused to the building, which has been boarded up.”

Cameron Griggs, 20, of Edward Street, Parkeston said he was on his way home from work when he spotted the incident.

He said: “I missed the accident by five minutes, but by what I saw it seems they went for the break but hit the accelerator and smashed through the concrete bollards and went through the shop window.”

The police also cordoned off the area near the shop.

Police officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Card Factory declined to comment.