A limited number of Currys PC World stores have reopened for collection only.

It comes as part of a slow-but-steady reopening strategy as the company establishes new safety measures for staff and shoppers.

The technology retailer has unveiled rules for customers collecting a drive-thru order and a walk-up order.

Here's how it will work for drive-thru order and collect:

STEP 1: Order online and select click and collect.

STEP 2: Once you’ve had confirmation your order is ready to collect, drive to the store and park in one of the collection bays.

STEP 3: When you’re parked up, click the link in your ready to collect email to let staff at the sho know you’ve arrived.

STEP 4: Get out of your car and pop open your boot.

STEP 5: Get back in and sit tight. A staff member will safely put your order in your boot.

Here’s how it will work for walk-up order and collect:

STEP 1: Order online and select click and collect.

STEP 2: Once you've had confirmation your order is ready to collect, make your way to the store and head to the collection point.

STEP 3: Once you're there, click the link in your ready to collect email to let staff at the shop know you've arrived.

STEP 4: You'll get a text when staff is bringing out your order, please remember to keep two metres away from staff and other customers.

Which stores are open?

Here's the full list of stores which are now open for collection only.

The opening times are different to normal, and shoppers have been urged to check the store finder page on the Currys PC World website to see when they can collect their order at their local store:

Cambridge​

Cribbs Causeway​

Croydon

​​Leeds Birstall​​​

Leicester Fosse

​Liverpool Aintree ​​​

Milton Keynes

​​​New Malden​​

Norwich Sweet Briar ​​

Nottingham Castle Marina​​​

Solihull ​

Southampton​

Staples Corner

Stockport Peel Centre​​​

Stoke Festival Park

​​​Swindon​

Teesside Park​​​

Thurrock​

Wednesbury J9​​

More stores are set to reopen in the coming weeks.

What about refunds and returns for store purchases?

The spokesman added: "While our stores are temporarily closed, we’re giving customers extra time to return products.

"You will still have 21 days from the date you purchased, but this will exclude the dates that your local store is closed or offering collections only.

"All other terms and conditions are unchanged – so if you’ve changed your mind and no longer want a product, this can be returned as long as it’s still in the original unopened packaging and unused."