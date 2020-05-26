ALDI stores across the country have introduced a new system to control the number of customers going in and out of stores.

In recent weeks, queues have been forming outside stores as new measures were introduced to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The retailer is now implementing an automatic traffic light system at entrances, which starts this week following a successful trial.

Traffic lights will signal when customers can enter stores based on individual store customer limits that are in line with two-metre social distancing rules.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi said: “The protection and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and this new system is an accurate and effective way to allow us to control customer numbers in stores.

“The system’s trial was well received by our customers and we will be gradually rolling this new social distancing measure out nationwide from this week.”

Traffic light: Aldi have introduced a new traffic light system rule to avoid massive queues and keep social distancing. Picture: Aldi

NHS and blue light worker priority access remains in place. These workers are encouraged to go to the front of the queue and other customers will be asked to continue to respect this.

The traffic light system will run alongside the current measures already in place at all Aldi stores to ensure social distancing.

This includes protective screens at checkouts, distancing markers on shop floors, sanitisation stations for customers as well as signage to offer clear guidance on how to shop safely.

Stores are also encouraging one customer per trolley where possible.