A number of takeaway outlets and restaurant chains have reopened their stores across the country as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

These are the main chains which have made their return in towns and cities nationwide.

Nando's

Peri-peri chain Nando's has confirmed dozens of its branches have reopened for takeout or delivery.

A spokesman from Nando's said: "We’re gradually firing our grills back up across the country for new Nando’s delivery service and offering click and collect from some of Nando’s too.

"The safety of our customers and our team is our highest priority, so we’ve been working hard over the past few weeks to develop new measures in line with government guidelines.

"We’re still not open for eat in or takeaway orders via the phone or in person, but you can now get your peri-peri fix at home by ordering online from selected restaurants."

Visit nandos.co.uk to find out if your nearest branch has opened.

McDonald's

McDonald's have reopened more than 30 drive-through restaurants in the south east of England or Ireland.

The fast-food chain said it plans to reopen all of its drive-through sites by early June, in line with Government guidelines.

McDonald’s said it will cap the amount customers can spend to £25 per car and will ask customers to use contactless payment.

This will take place alongside safety measures the chain already announced, such as contactless thermometers for staff, Perspex screens and protective equipment.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s chief executive officer for UK and Ireland, said: “The wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and delivery partners’ couriers is my top priority and we will only extend our plans at a pace that enables us to create a safe working environment for our teams.

“As we get accustomed to the new processes and procedures, we will look to reopen more restaurants, for longer hours and reintroduce more menu items.

“But only when I am confident we can do so whilst maintaining the new procedures we have introduced for the protection of our people.”

Pizza Express

Pizza Express has cautiously opened its doors, with plans for 13 sites across London to offer delivery services.

Zoe Bowley, managing director of Pizza Express in the UK and Ireland, said the chain would offer an edited menu from restaurants in “London villages”, including Notting Hill, Balham and Fulham, where demand is highest.

No further details as to where it will open in other locations across the UK have been revealed.

KFC

KFC has gradually opened its sites over the past month, with many for deliveries only.

The chain, which has more than 900 sites nationwide and employs around 24,000 people, will continue to 'slowly reopen' more restaurants in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, KFC said it will serve a “limited menu” to help smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing, while “stringent processes and hygiene measures” remain in place.

Food will be delivered through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats, it said.

Burger King

The boss of fast-food giant Burger King has said the chain will reopen about 20 of restaurants each week.

The company have reopened more than 100 branches so far, including some drive-thru's across the country so far - all with a limited menu. It has also started a delivery service using Deliveroo and Just Eat.

In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain on May 12, Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: "We’re opening increasingly and steadily. We’re going to open 20 or so a week as we go forward.”

Wagamama

Restaurant chain Wagamama has revealed plans to reopen 67 of its restaurants for deliveries by the end of next month.

It said it will now rapidly expand its delivery service after the 'successful' trials in London and Leeds.

It reopened 24 sites on Thursday, May 21, with a further 20 reopening on Thursday, May 28.

The chain said it hopes to have 49 sites open for delivery by the start of June, with this expanding to 67 by the end of that month.

Wetherspoons

The pub chain will sell food along with its selection of drinks once it reopens, but a date as to when hundreds of bars will return has not yet been confirmed.

Bosses have said the company will invest £11m to ensure staff and customers are safe before reopening its pubs, which they say could happen 'in or around June'.

Almost 900 pubs will open when the chain has the official go-ahead from the relevant governments, and will adopt appropriate social distancing measures.

Greggs

The North East-based bakery chain operated a trial at a select number of stores in early May, but has yet to reveal when all branches will return.

In a statement, CEO Roger Whiteside said: "Since temporarily closing our shops, we’ve been working hard to get up and running again, and we are now undertaking some initial trials.

"To begin with, these trials will take place behind closed doors in order to test a number of new operational safety measures that will enable social distancing, and for us to operate in line with the latest Government guidelines.

"These trials are being conducted across a number of channels, including delivery through Just Eat, Click + Collect and walk-in customers.

"Colleague and customer safety continue to be the primary focus of the decisions we take as we start to re-open our shops.

"Thank you for your patience while we work hard to play our part in getting the nation back up and running again and serving the communities in which we operate."

TGI Friday's

American restaurant chain TGI Friday's has launched a click and collect service.

The new ordering system started on Wednesday, May 6, at 24 branches nationwide.

The syetem allows customers to order food and pay for it online, then collect from outside the restaurant where social distancing measures will be in place.

The collection slots are available between 12pm and 9pm.

No further details has been released as to when more branches will open, but customers have been urged to keep checking their website.