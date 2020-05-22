The line-up for the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend UK 2020 has been revealed.
The music festival, which this year was due to take place in Dundee, Scotland, is instead taking place remotely over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, May 22 and running until Sunday, May 24.
More than 100 performances are planned across five stages: the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage, the Headliner Stage, the 1Xtra Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage.
The BBC say the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage will feature all new performances recorded by artists from their own homes, including from Sam Smith, the Jonas Brothers, HAIM, Mabel, and more.
The Headliner Stage will feature some of the best headline sets from past Big Weekends, while the 1Xtra Stage will feature a mix of brand new and archive performances.
Archive performances from Rihanna, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, One Direction and more have been added to the bill.
How can I listen or watch Big Weekend 2020?
Each of the five stages will have its own page on the free BBC Sounds app, where listeners can catch full sets, while highlights will be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Tracks from all acts performing on the Radio 1 and 1Xtra stage will also be broadcast on Radio 1 and 1Xtra across the weekend.
What is the full line up for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020?
- Friday, May 22, 2020
Radio 1 Dance Stage
19:30 - Armand van Helden
20:00 - Disclosure
20:30 - High Contrast
21:00 - CamelPhat
21:30 - The Black Madonna
22:00 - Solardo
22:30 - Hannah Wants
23:00 - Jamie Jones
23:30 - Bicep
23:59 - Fatboy Slim b2b Eats Everything
- Saturday, May 23, 2020
Radio 1 Stage
11:30 - Sam Smith
12:30 - Anne-Marie
13:30 - Blossoms
14:30 - Mabel
15:30 - Lauv
16:30 - YUNGBLUD
17:30 - Becky Hill
18:30 - HAIM
19:30 - Aitch x AJ Tracey
20:30 - Doja Cat
Headliner Stage
11:00 - Katy Perry (2014)
12:00 - Coldplay (2016)
13:00 - Ed Sheeran (2018)
14:00 - Billie Eilish (2019)
15:00 - Kings of Leon (2017)
16:00 -Shawn Mendes (2018)
17:00 - One Direction (2014)
18:00 - Calvin Harris (2014)
19:00 - Bruno Mars (2013)
20:00 - Khalid (2019)
22:00 - Jay-Z (2012)
1Xtra Stage
07:30 - Jorja Smith (2018)
08:00 - Stefflon Don (2018)
08:30 - Aitch (2019)
09:00 - Afro B
09:30 - A$AP Rocky (2013)
10:00 - AJ Tracey (2019)
10:30 - Mahalia
11:30 - Dizzee Rascal (2013)3)
12:00 - Ms Banks
12:30 - Nas (2012)
13:00 - Pharrell (2014)
13:30 - Dave (2019)
14:00 - Koffee
16:00 - Snoop Dogg (2015)
16:30 - J Hus (2018)
18:00 - Alicia Keys (2010)
18:30 - Stormzy (2017)
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Radio 1 Stage
11:30 - Jonas Brothers
12:30 - Rita Ora
13:30 - Niall Horan
14:30 - Biffy Clyro
15:30 - Dermot Kennedy
16:30 - Sean Paul
17:30 - Declan McKenna
18:30 - Young T & Bugsey
19:30 - Rex Orange County
20:30 - Ellie Goulding
Headliner Stage
11:00 - Little Mix (2019)
12:00 - The 1975 (2019)
13:00 - Lady Gaga (2011)
14:00 - Stormzy (2019)
15:00 - Rihanna (2012)
16:00 - Mumford & Sons (2019)
17:00 - Miley Cyrus (2019)
18:00 - Muse (2015)
19:00 - Florence + the Machine (2018)
20:00 - twenty one pilots (2019)
21:00 - Foo Fighters (2015)
22:00 - Bring Me the Horizon (2016)
