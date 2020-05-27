ALMOST 1,000 people in Tendring have sought help after being left struggling with employment and benefits issues during Coronavrius crisis.

Citizens Advice Tendring, based in Carnarvon Road, Clacton, is reminding people it is still working during the lockdown.

As soon as the lockdown began on March 23, it quickly mobilised its staff and volunteers to work from home.

They have since been giving one-to-one advice over the phone, by email and via online chat to clients across the Tendring district.

Melanie Hammond, chief officer of Citizens Advice Tendring, said the top four issues the charity has helped with are Universal Credit, employment, welfare benefits and housing.

“I am so proud of our volunteers and staff who have quickly rallied round to ensure no-one needs to face the financial challenges of Covid-19 alone.

“Over the past month our team has helped as many people as possible with problems such as applying for benefits for the first time, navigating the government’s job support schemes, and worries over how to manage the bills.

“Citizens Advice was founded the day after World War Two was declared to support people at a time of national need.

"We are still here 80 years later to provide free, impartial, independent and confidential advice to anyone who needs it.

“So if you’re in need of help don’t hesitate to phone us - our advisers are ready and waiting to help."

Across the Eastern region there has also been a surge in demand for help from the Citizens Advice website with 82,272 people visiting it during the busiest week.

Citizens Advice Tendring can be contacted on 01255 377080 or by emailing supervisor@cabtendring.org.uk.