A COUNCIL boss has raised more than £3,000 by shaving his head for a charity which works with young people in Harwich.

Ian Davidson, Tendring Council’s chief executive, has raised £3,156 for Teen Talk Harwich by shaving his head on VE day, May 8.

Mr Davidson, who is a trustee of the charity, said he wanted to help the charity while the coronavirus outbreak continues.

He said: “Thank you so much to all those who sponsored me for this great charity.

“Their work is so important.

“It is a great charity helping young people.”

The charity, based in Cliff Road, Dovercourt, gives confidential support to people aged between 11 and 25 in the district.

About 250 youngsters in Tendring use the service.

Fern Lovett, activity and community manager for TeenTalk, said the charity would like to say a massive thank you for his fundraising efforts.

She said: “The funds are essential for us and they will help us with telephone support and our online activities throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

“Once again, thank you for choosing our charity and shaving your head to raise funds for Teen Talk.”