AS residents of north Essex, we’re lucky to live in such a beautiful area.

Whether it’s the stunning man-made architecture in our towns and villages, or our native wildlife flourishing in our idyllic wild spaces, there’s plenty worth seeing.

And our Gazette Camera Club members have been out and about over the past week, snapping some stunning shots across north Essex.

Images include the Walton Backwaters, countryside and flowers.

To join the club and get involved search for Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.