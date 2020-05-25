ONLY one in six Tendring and Colchester workers currently walk to work, new figures suggest.

As people are heading back to work now lockdown measures have eased, the Government has announced emergency funding and measures to make the roads cyclist and pedestrian-friendly - with plans for pop-up cycle lanes and distributing bike repair vouchers.

New Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed just 16 per cent of people in Tendring and Colchester walked to work in the three months to December.

That is according to a survey of employment circumstances across the UK, which shows Tendring had one of the highest proportions of pedestrian commuters across the 309 authorities that had data.

The vast majority of people in Tendring travelled to work by car or van – 84 per cent of those surveyed.

A total of 66 per cent of those surveyed in Colchester also travelled via car or van.

The ONS says the results must be interpreted with caution as there may have been a small sample size in local areas.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced a £250 million emergency package for England to boost cycling and walking, warning that public transport will only be able to cope with 10 per cent of usual numbers if passengers are to abide by the two metre social distancing rule.

Fast-tracked guidance published by the Department for Transport (DfT) has told councils they must reallocate road space for significantly increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians.

Vouchers will also be given out for cycle repairs, while plans are in the pipeline for greater provision of bike-fixing facilities.

David Renard, LGA transport spokesman, said: “If we are to achieve a sustained increase in active and cleaner travel, councils need long-term certainty of infrastructure funding.

"Local control over infrastructure and public transport budgets would enable them to deliver the widespread improvements to promote more active travel."