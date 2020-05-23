TRIBUTES have been paid to much-loved father and business owner who helped boost a town’s employment sector and generate jobs for hundreds of workers.

Alexander Titman, 95, from Clacton, sadly passed away on April 30, after spending some of the final years of his life in the St Michael’s care home.

Mr Titman, who was also known as Mick to his close friends and family, was the founder of Titman’s Tip Tools, which opened in Clacton in 1976.

Previously, the handyman and tool fanatic had operated in London, specifically in the Walthamstow area, but moved to the seaside town to find a bigger premises.

Eventually, Mr Titman, along with several of his workforce who had made the 83-mile move with him, settled on one single property, in Kennedy Way.

But as the business and its popularity among the people of Clacton grew, Mr Titman’s initially tiny dream turned into three, large connecting factories.

As a result, more than 100 people from the area were able to land jobs working for the firm, and Clacton’s employment rate was given a major boost.

It was not long before the company went national, and soon become the largest manufacturer of tools in the country, as Mr Titman found ways to mass produce.

Then, in 1986, the adored husband decided to sell what had by that point become a very successful business, in order to enjoy retirement with his wife of 69 years, Lil.

To this day, the store’s range of products, from saw blades to drills, are as sought-after as ever, and if nothing else, Mr Titman’s passing is a reminder of the impressive legacy he has left behind.

“He enjoyed a happy retirement with his wife, doing the things they had only ever dreamed of,” said his daughter Sue White.

“They shared their good fortune with the local community, providing a minibus for the Tendring Community Voluntary Services group and a holiday caravan in Hopton.

“They also enjoy taking various groups to lunches.

“He will be missed by all of his family and friends, and we hope to celebrate his life at a later date with everyone.

Alexander James Titman will be laid to rest on May 28.