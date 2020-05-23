A DEVELOPER is reopening its sites across north Essex to house-hunters.

Following new guidance from the Government regarding the construction industry, Persimmon Homes started reopening its sites – with social distancing and health and safety measures in place - over the weekend.

Its Flint Grange, in Clacton, will launch on May 30.

Sister brand Charles Church Essex will also reopen its Grangewood Park site in Burnham.

Louise Trail, head of sales at Persimmon Homes Essex, said: “We are delighted that we are now in a position to be re-opening our developments across Essex.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of the public and everyone who works on our sites remain the top priority."