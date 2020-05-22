YOUNG students are being encouraged to get creative during the lockdown after being given free materials and ideas following the launch of a new initiative.

Pupils from the Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, in Jaywick, who are currently studying at home, have received Let’s Create art packs as part of a national programme.

The scheme, designed to help keep the minds of children active during the pandemic, has been coordinated by the Royal Opera House Bridge and Arts Council England.

Tendring Council has also played a role in ensuring at least one of the 17 schools benefiting from the roll-out of the arts and crafts materials is from the district.

The project comes after a recent report highlighted the gaps which are starting to form in the welfare of vulnerable children due to the closure of schools.

A range of materials have been contributed to the scheme by Harlow-based arts and crafts business, Baker Ross, which provides educational supplies to Essex schools.

Within the packs, children can expect to find paints, crayons, paint brushes, sketchbooks, scrap books, glue sticks, and rainbow scratch art magnets.

There will also be an activity sheet for the young artists to follow, which was created in collaboration with Andria Zafirakou, who was 2018’s Global Teacher of the Year.

Access to an online programme of engaging and stimulating activities will also be available via the Royal Opera House’s virtual classroom.

Sir Martin Frobisher Academy’s headteacher, Debbie Gayler, said she was eager to see her pupils’ colourful artworks over the coming weeks

“Teachers at Sir Martin Frobisher Academy have been providing online and offline learning for children each week throughout the school closure period.

“We are very excited about being able to extend our home learning further to include the Let’s Create art packs put together by Tendring Council and the Royal Opera House Bridge programme.

“Our children love arts and crafts and we are looking forward to seeing pictures of their creations over the next few weeks.”

Over 1000 children across 17 different schools, including the John Bunyan Infant School and Nursery, in Braintree will receive the Let’s Create art packs.

To find out more about the project visit artscouncil.org.uk/letscreate.