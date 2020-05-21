A HISTORIC seaside landmark is planning on taking its first tentative steps back into business this week as lockdown restrictions gradually start to ease.

Clacton Pier bosses have made the decision to re-open the Candy Corner kiosk, which is positioned in front of the attraction, from this Wednesday.

In line with the current Government advice, the rest of the site, however, will continue to remain closed until it is deemed safe enough to fully re-open.

The re-opening comes after several seafront kiosks and cafes opted to start serving customers over the weekend, while ensuring they kept a safe distance apart.

Despite officials urging residents and day-trippers to avoid the seafront, some decided to soak up the sun and relax on the beach, which is now permitted.

Pier director, Elliot Ball, said Candy Corner will be predominantly looking to cater for people taking their daily exercise along the lower promenade.

Nonetheless, he is delighted the first part of the operation to re-launch is finally underway and said bosses will now explore what other departments they can open.

“It is a step in the right direction, albeit a very small one, and we are starting to look ahead to when other parts of the business can reopen,” he said.

“We understand this all depends very much on whether we keep Covid-19 under control but if everything goes well it could be sometime in July.

“We are staying optimistic and looking at what hygiene and safety measures we would need to put in place in our different departments to be able to welcome our customers back.

“It is obvious people are desperate to get back to something closer to a more normal life, but we still have to be patient and stick to the Government’s message.”

In addition to voicing his delight at the re-opening of the Candy Corner kiosk, Mr Ball has also appealed to keen fishermen and fisherwomen to remain patient.

As a result of the Government’s easing of lockdown restrictions, people are once again allowed to fish without fear of repercussions.

Clacton Pier, for example, has apparently already received many enquiries about when fishing from the end of the landmark can being again.

But Mr Ball has now confirmed the peaceful pastime of fishing will not recommence on the pier until the entire attraction is re-opened to the public.

“It may seem a bit confusing as fishing and angling are now permitted along with some other sports,” said Mr Ball.

“However, the position for us is that we cannot have any fishing from the pier until we have reopened fully.

“Obviously, we will be keeping everyone informed as soon as we know when that can happen.

“Again, it is very much a case of waiting until the time is right and trying to ensure we do not get a large rise in coronavirus cases.”