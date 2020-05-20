Home furnishings retailer Dunelm have reopened dozens of stores across the country and introduced a new 'contact-free' click and collect service.

As part of a careful and gradual reopening process, 39 stores have returned across the UK, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

At the reopened stores, shoppers will have the added option of claiming click and collect orders from their internal collection desk, as well as our external collection point or delivery to car option.

Which stores have opened?

A total of 39 Dunelm stores are now open with social distancing and safety measures in place.

However, the company says all Pausa Coffee Shops will remain closed until the chain feel it's safe to resume operating again.

The stores that are open are:

Blackpool

Boston

Bournemouth

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Chester

Chesterfield

Coventry

Croydon

Dartford

Derby

Dunstable

Erdington

Greenford

Hastings

Hemel

Hereford

Leeds

Lincoln

Maidstone

Mansfield

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Oldbury

Plymouth

Romford

Sheffield Woodseats

Stockport

Stockton

Sunderland

Swindon

Telford

Thurmaston

Trafford

Weston-Super-Mare

Worcester

York

What changes have been made to click and collect at Dunelm?

The company have introduced contact-free click and collect at almost every store, with a choice of collection methods - store collection at the door or delivery to your car.

What have Dunelm said?

A spokesman from the chain said: "Over the last few weeks we’ve worked hard to carefully reintroduce home delivery.

"We took the necessary time to review how we work and how we needed to change, and added in new precautionary measures to make sure every step of the process is safe for all of our colleagues.

"We’re confident that we’ve made the right choices, and we’re pleased to say that now we are able to offer almost our full range.

"After taking the time to work out a safe solution, we have re-introduced our two-person delivery service, for furniture and larger items.

"For the safety of you and our colleagues these deliveries are completely contact-free, so we will place your order on your doorstep and confirm delivery verbally instead of taking a signature.

"We have looked extensively into the way we work, and reviewed our processes to make our Click & Collect service completely contact-free and safe for our colleagues and customers.

"The Government has been supportive of Click & Collect services as long as they are doing their part to protect the health and wellbeing of the country.

"We're happy to say that we are carefully rolling out two new ways to use Click & Collect, as well as reopening 39 stores as part of a careful and gradual process.

"Stores are reopening with a few changes to the way we work to ensure everyone is able to shop safely with social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

"We really appreciate your support and understanding at this time, and we will continue to respond as the situation develops and share any further changes with you."