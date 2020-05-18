ALDI has confirmed plans to deliver groceries to homes in the UK for the first time ever through a partnership with Deliveroo.

The discount supermarket chain said it will launch the trial on Monday at its Daleside Road store in Nottingham, before extending the trial to seven other stores in the East Midlands next month.

No further details have been revealed as to when the service will be rolled out nationwide.

The move will allow customers to order from more than 150 Aldi products through the Deliveroo app to be delivered “in as little as 30 minutes”.

Products will be picked and packed by Aldi workers in stores before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders.

Aldi said the trial will initially offer a range of essential items, such as bread, milk and fresh produce.

The trials follow Aldi’s recent move into online food parcels during the pandemic as customer demand for online grocery deliveries has surged in recent weeks.

What have Aldi said?

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We hope the new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers with access to great quality, affordable food at Aldi.

“This is a new and exciting venture for Aldi and we will be constantly reviewing how we can best serve our customers and continue to provide them with the high quality products they are used to in store.”

What have Deliveroo said?

Ajay Lakhwani, Deliveroo’s vice-president of new business, said: “At Deliveroo, we are doing everything we can to make sure that people get the food they need and want during this unprecedented time.

“We are pleased to partner with Aldi and deliver even more choice to our customers as they continue to keep safe at home.”

Deliveroo has also recently extended its grocery delivery service with M&S and launched a tie-up with Morrisons to courier food from 130 stores.