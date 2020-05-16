People are being encouraged to strip off their clothes in the comfort of their own home this weekend.

An initiative from the organisation, British Naturism, will see people across the UK strip naked on Saturday (May 16) within their own home or garden.

You can also be sponsored to take off your clothes, as the campaign is in support of the charity British Heart Foundation, or you can make a donation.

What have British Naturism said?

A British Naturism spokesman said: "People have always enjoyed the thrill of a skinny dip or the relaxation of a spa but social isolation has caused an explosion in naked living.

"For many, working from home means working naked, and nude sunbathing seems to be the new national pastime.

The campaign is also in support of the charity, British Heart Foundation. Picture credit: British Naturism

"Naturists know that it's only social convention that makes wearing clothes seem essential but people who try it for the first time realise that it feels great.

"Human beings weren't designed to be wrapped up in clothes 24/7 and yet that's often how we are even when it's more sensible not to be.

"This could be the perfect opportunity for those that like the idea, or those who live with a naturist partner but have been hesitant, to have a go."

For more information go to https://www.bn.org.uk