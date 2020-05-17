A batch of Tesco Clubcard vouchers have been extended by the supermarket.

The extension comes as Tesco say customers across the UK have not been shopping as frequently as before the lockdown period began in March.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Changing shopping habits

With some customers unable to visit stores at all during lockdown, and others visiting less frequently, shopping habits have changed over the past few months.

Tesco has reported that visits to the supermarket have halved since lockdown, but basket sizes have doubled.

Clubcard vouchers extended

However, those with Clubcard vouchers could now be struggling to spend them before they expire, if they cannot get to a store or book a delivery slot.

Tesco has therefore issued a statement to shoppers stating that Clubcard points that were due to expire this month will now be extended, Manchester Evening News reports.

Zoe Evans, of Tesco's customer engagement centre, said: "We appreciate that, for many reasons, most of us aren’t shopping as often as we did before lockdown.

"As a little help from Clubcard, we want to give you more time to use your vouchers which were due to expire on May 31, 2020.

"Any vouchers issued in May 2018 will now not expire until November 30, 2020, giving you an extra six months to use them.

"We'll update the expiry date on your digital vouchers, and we'll continue to accept paper vouchers in-store until the extended expiry date. We really hope it helps, and take care."