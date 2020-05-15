AN investigation has been launched by police after a group of men were seen giving alcohol to cows in a field, in Dedham.
The incident, involving a group of young men giving cows beer along the River Stour, took place during the afternoon of May 6.
It was filmed and later shared on social media by concerned users, who branded the act "disgusting" and a "disgrace".
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a report of anti-social behaviour and a breach of the current government guidance in relation to social distancing, in Mill Lane, in Dedham around 2pm, on Wednesday May 6.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesman for the RSPCA said people should report these types of incidents.
She added: “Animals should always be treated with respect and people should not behave towards them in a way that risks distress or harm.
"Anyone with information in relation to this incident we would urge them to call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 1234 999.”