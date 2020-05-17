WITH hundreds of thousands of innocent lives lost, and the death toll continuing to rise, it can be hard to see how a global pandemic can be in anyway positive.

For the most part, it really isn’t - to put it bluntly, coronavirus is a horrific, unrelenting, indiscriminate, grim, ravaging and merciless beast, which takes no prisoners.

But it is the by-products of the outbreak and subsequent lockdown which, when you take a step back, glow brighter, and rise higher, than the virus ever will.

Front line workers, for example, are finally being showered in the appreciation they have always warranted, even if only sincerely from members of the public.

Communities have come together like never before to ensure the most vulnerable are cared for, protected, and not left without essential food and drink.

From a more personal and individualistic point of view, the free time afforded to many has provided people and families with a wider and more panoramic perspective.

Less cluttered headspaces in which to think, coupled with empty itineraries, has offered elongated periods to self-reflect, unwind, and reassess the pace of life.

Some residents, for example, have used this break from normality to pursue passions or hobbies which they previously couldn’t due to the restrictions of modern life.

Chloe Everett, 20, from Walton, has dreamt of launching her own a card-making business for a while, but “never had the time to actually start it up.”

She has produced minimalistic handmade cards for friends and relatives for special occasions since she was young, after being inspired by her mum’s love of the craft.

“I have wanted to start-up my own card-making business for a while now, and always considered it, but with other commitments, I never had the time,” she said.

“I find it quite therapeutic and I love having an idea in my head and then making it come to life - time just seems to pass so quickly when I am being creative.”

Since the lockdown, Chloe has founded and set-up Sending Love and Happiness, and custom card orders have already started to come in.

“I really enjoy making things and drawing, and it is a good way to keep busy, so I thought it would be a good way to use my time during isolation,” she said.

“I have always been anxious that it wouldn’t be successful, but now I have done it, I have proved myself wrong.”

Talented theatre performer Lucy Barrett, 15, from Clacton, has taken it upon herself to use her new-found free time to learn British sign language.

Her mum Jenny, says her daughter was inspired to master the hard discipline using her free time by her own passion for ensuring inclusivity runs through the world.

“She has always been very conscious of making sure she never discriminates against others and has always looked to make sure no one gets left out,” said Jenny.

“At the beginning of lockdown, the British Sign Language offered a massive discount for school pupils to participate in their online course.

“Lucy thought it was an amazing opportunity to learn a new language and to communicate with others and broaden her knowledge.

“She has been really enjoying it and we are very proud of her.”

Matthaeus Rozier, 29, from Harwich, on the other hand, has completed a life coaching course and subsequently set-up a new business during lockdown.

He has now started recording and releasing a programme called Sixty Second Series, which is designed to help people set goals and not indulged in unnecessary eating.

Matthaeus, who has a degree in sports and exercise science, and psychology, is also now writing a self-help book which he is planning on releasing soon.

"Usually I am travelling around Suffolk, Norfolk, and Cambridgeshire, as I work for England Rugby doing training, mentioning, and coaching," he said.

"So, being on furlough has given me the opportunity for personal development and a chance to develop the businesses."

The Brightlingsea Musical Theatre Group has used the time to be productive, despite the obvious hurdles you would expect them to face as a result of a lockdown.

Six weeks ago, the company’s passionate performers joined forces with the Clacton Musical Theatre Society to produce a special virtual pantomime.

The two groups rehearsed, filmed, and edited the performance, and it has since helped to lift the spirits of both the cast involved, and those who have watched it.

“Usually shows take five months of rehearsals, so this definitely allowed to us to speed things up,” said Lucy Rosina, chairman of the Brightlingsea Musical Theatre Group.

“The editing also took 60 hours alone, which I would not have been able to do with normal work patterns.

“We released it online and so many people have said how much it has cheered them up and has given them some much needed laughs during what is a tough time for so many people.”