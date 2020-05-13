BUILDINGS across North Essex came together in a show of solidarity as they honoured the terrific hard work of our nurses and midwives.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the brave and inspiring efforts of the country’s frontline NHS force has been consistently marked with a weekly clap.

The regular celebration, which has seen millions take to their doorsteps to show appreciation, has been predominantly reserved, and advertised as being, for doctors.

But on Tuesday night, the county commemorated the other workers also putting themselves in the firing line in order to protect, save, and help patients.

Clacton Pier, Clacton Hospital and Colchester Castle, in addition to both of the areas’ town halls, lit up blue to celebrate nurses and midwives both nationally, and across the county.

The Royal Hospital School, in Holbrook, also followed suit in turning its historic structure into a brightly coloured tribute, as well as St Philomena's School, in Frinton.

"I hope this one simple act shows how much we value the work key workers are doing at this difficult time," said a school spokesman from St Philomena's.

The event was originally intended to mark the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale and celebrate this year’s International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

But given the current unprecedented challenges the NHS and these frontline workers are dealing with, the reasoning behind the solidarity adopted a greater significance.

Dan Land, chairman of Tendring Council, said this was a way the authority could pay its respects to other professionals also sacrificing everything to keep others safe.

“We often quite rightly recognise the doctors on the NHS frontline, however, this event helped promote nursing and midwifery as careers and the importance of these staff within the workforce,” he said.

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for the NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning group, however, said the mass light-up also provided an opportunity to honour the entire front line.

“This year’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife was intended to highlight the great work done by our nursing and midwifery staff,” she said.

“And there’s no doubt that during this time of coronavirus, we value their work even more and thank them for everything they are doing.

“It was wholly appropriate though to widen the event as an opportunity to thank all NHS staff and key workers across the community.

“This is a difficult time for many, but it is cheering that there is so much community spirit present, with people looking out for each other.”