FITNESS fanatics have helped raise thousands of pounds for front line workers after taking parking in a nationwide and choreographed trampoline challenge.

Energetic exercisers who usually take part in Bounce fitness classes, in Clacton, joined thousands of people across the country for a mini trampoline marathon.

The attendees completed five lots of 45-minute online fitness sessions in one day, burning an estimated 2,600 calories and raising £50,000 for NHS Charities Together.

The funds were generated from the usual fees given to Bounce by each individual who takes part in the high-intensity class, in addition to donations and sponsors.

As well as the bouncing Clactonians, 46 other people took park across Essex, helping the company raise a staggering 20 times the amount it initially targeted.

Kimberlee Perry, founder of Bounce said: “At this time of crisis, it’s more important than ever to give our support and thanks to the NHS, its staff and volunteers for the amazing work they are doing to keep the public safe.

“Many of our Bounce Army work on the frontline themselves and we’d like to show our gratitude and appreciation for their efforts in keeping the nation running.”

“We are blown away by the phenomenal amount raised in just one day and would like to thank participants, their family and friends for the generosity.”