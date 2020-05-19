A CHARITY club has donated hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers to an in demand food bank so it can continue providing vital services during the pandemic.
The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee has given £500 in food coupons to the Clacton Food Bank, which last year handed out more than 1,400 three-day emergency supply packs to people in crisis.
Last month, the food bank, which opened in 2013 and operates from the Salvation Army Community Centre, saw a staggering 230 per cent increase in users, compared to the same month in 2019.
Tracy Dobbs, who works at the Clacton Food Bank, said the club's generous donation will go along in ensuring her team can continue helping during this difficult period.
She said: "Demand for our food bank has increased and we are very grateful to the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee for this donation in these unprecedented times."
The Rotary Club's donation comes not long after the organisation made a financial contribution of £775 to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, and helped Clacton County High School produce face mask visors for frontline workers.
President David Davies said: "The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee continues to support the local community during this time."
