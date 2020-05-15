COMMUTERS will be happy to hear the reliability of train travel is set to be improved after essential works are carried out.
Network Rail engineers were out replacing large sections of track on the Clacton line across the bank holiday weekend.
Half a mile of track at Weeley was be changed, in addition to more than a quarter of a mile of track between Alresford and Great Bentley.
The hope is the changes will keep rail services running reliably for those who need to travel now and for when passengers return in the future.
As a result of the works, a rail replacement service ran between Colchester, Clacton and Walton for four days last week.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Our teams carried out vital upgrades and maintenance work to keep the rail network running safely and smoothly and to reduce the number of delays and cancellations.”
To find out more about delays and cancellations, go to nationalrail.co.uk.