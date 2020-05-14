A DISTRESSED man climbed onto a rooftop before police officers managed to talk him down.

Emergency services were called to Pier Avenue, in Clacton, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.

Essex Police had received reports expressing concerns for a man’s welfare after he had climbed onto a rooftop.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene and the busy road, which runs between the Aldi supermarket and Century Cinema, was cordoned off.

After more than an hour of careful and calm negotiating from officers, the man eventually agreed to come down at about 7.45pm.

He was then detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to Colchester Hospital.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, ambulance officer and two hazardous area response team vehicles were called to the Pier Avenue area at around 6.30pm on Monday after police colleagues raised concerns over a person’s welfare.

"The man was transported to Colchester Hospital for assessment and care."