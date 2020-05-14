FLAGS were flown across the district as veterans and residents marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.
Earlier this month, Tendring Council issued a call to arms to residents, urging them to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day by draping the streets with red, white, and blue bunting.
The rallying cry came after the coronavirus lockdown all but cancelled any planned events which were set to honour the brave heroes of the Second World War and celebrate the day on which the fighting in Europe came to an end.
Confined to their homes, and unable to replicate the jubilant street parties which broke out in 1945 due to social distancing restrictions, residents instead took to their driveways, hosting family tea parties under the beaming sunshine.
Donning Union Jack-inspired clothing, neighbours conversed and laughed with each other, at a safe distance, experiencing uplifting and positive moments for perhaps the first time since the lockdown started.
Joyous music also rang out from roads across Clacton on Friday, as merry revellers remembered the moment Germany surrendered.
VE Day may not have been marked in the spectacular way it would have been, but by pulling together to make the best of a bad situation, residents fittingly displayed some wartime spirit.