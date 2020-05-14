FRINTON Lawn Tennis Club is rallying back following its closure during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement easing some restrictions, the club will be re-opening its doors.

Club chairman James Max said that as the weather improves and the Government’s restrictions are relaxed, tennis is a perfect way to get your exercise.

He said clear guidance is in place with doubles being able to be played by those in the same household and singles may be played either with a member of your household or someone not from your household.

He said initially the club’s hard tennis courts will reopen while the grass courts are prepared for use and will be in play from Monday.

Mr Max said: “This is wonderful news for club members, but also the wider community.

“It has been difficult to navigate the closure but with the support of members, benefactors and local and national government we have made it to the other side.

“We have a wonderful resource here and with tennis being deemed a sport you can play, whilst respecting social distancing measures, we hope to encourage members back to our club.

“Whilst also inviting those who’d like to play tennis to join.

“Our groundsman Steve Marston has been working hard to ensure our facilities are in the best possible condition and Kim Willetts our club manager is making sure that we are ready to re-open.”