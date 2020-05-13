Bosses at Haven have extended the closure of their holiday parks across the country until July.

Previously, the firm chose to keep them shut until June 1, but on Tuesday, May 12, they decided to change this to July 2.

What have Haven said?

In a statement, a spokesman from Bourne Leisure Limited, the company who own Haven, said: "Despite recent changes to the Government’s lockdown restrictions, the safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority and so under the ongoing circumstances, we believe keeping our parks closed is the right thing to do.

"We appreciate how disappointing this decision will be for those families that were due to stay with us during this time and wish we could have offered them the Haven experience they were so excited for.

"We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused by the extended closure and hope guests can understand the reason for our decision.

"We are in the process of contacting all those affected with the new options available to them and would encourage guests to continue to check both our website and social media channels for additional updates.

"Thank you to our guests and teams for their continued patience and support during what is undoubtedly a very tough time for so many.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our parks as soon as we feel it’s safe to do so."

Full list of holiday parks that have closed

Haven run 37 holiday parks across the country, and all remain shut. They include:

Blackpool

Cala Gran

Marton Mere

Cornwall

Perran Sands

Riviere Sands

Devon

Devon Cliffs

Dorset

Littlesea

Rockley Park

Seaview

Weymouth Bay

Essex

The Orchards

Kent

Allhallows

Lake District

Lakeland, Flookburgh

Lincolnshire

Golden Sands

Thorpe Park

Norfolk

Caister-on-Sea

Hopton

Seashore

Wild Duck

Northumberland

Berwick

Haggerston Castle

North Wales

Cardigan View

Garreg Wen

Greenacres

Hafan y Môr

Presthaven

Scotland

Craig Tara

Seton Sands

Somerset

Burnham-on-Sea

Doniford Bay

South Wales

Kiln Park

Lydstep Beach

Penally Court

Quay West

Sussex

Church Farm

Combe Haven

Yorkshire

Blue Dolphin

Far Grange

Primrose Valley

Reighton Sands

Thornwick Bay

What to do if you have a holiday booked at a Haven park

Those who have a break booked at a Haven holiday park should visit haven.com for further advice and information.