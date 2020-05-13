BUSINESSES across Tendring have been urged to register for the Government’s coronavirus support grant after more than one-third of firms who are eligible have not yet applied.

A wealth of financial support is being offered for small businesses during the Covid-19 outbreak, including business rate relief, which is automatically applied to those eligible.

Grants are also available for businesses in the retail, leisure and in the hospitality sector.

The grant is paid for by the Government but administered by Tendring Council (TDC).

So far more than £23million has been paid out.

Business owners in Tendring are encouraging those who have not yet registered for a grant to do so.

Steve Tattam, managing director of Winyl, in High Street, Manningtree said: “The grant has been a lifesaver as it has taken that pressure off worrying ‘what if I get ill’, it’s a massive weight off my shoulders.

“I’m still able to trade online and do deliveries, and I hope I don’t have to dip into the grant, but it’s there if the worst happens as a contingency.

“Register for it, it will really help, the process is very simple.”

Kevin Baldwin, managing director of Baldwins Department Store of Dovercourt said the grant is potentially a big help and has asked "why wouldn't you register for it?".

He said: “It’s straightforward, came through fast, and meant I could pay the rent and other ongoing standing store charges on time.”

Edward Townrow, managing director of Townrow’s store in Frinton, said there are expenses to keeping a business not trading, so this grant will help to keep the business going.

He said: “The grants are appreciated and we are very thankful for the swiftness of how TDC responded.

“It’s very straightforward, people should go and do it. I’m shocked people have not registered for a grant.”

Mary Newton, Tendring Council's cabinet member for business and economic growth, reinforced the message that traders should register.

“The grants are available for all relevant small businesses – the hospitality, leisure and retail has a separate scheme,” he said.

“They do not need to be repaid, this really is free money in effect, and cash that will help sustain your business and the Tendring economy through these difficult times. So don’t delay and register today.”

For further details and to register for a grant visit tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus and go to the Business section.

Repayable loans are also available to apply for through the Gov.uk website.