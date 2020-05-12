Subway has opened a small number of stores as part of a 'phased reopening' across the country.

The sandwich chain say about 25 per cent of shops reopened from Tuesday, May 12 with new safety and social distancing measures in place.

Here's what you need to know.

What new safety measures are in place?

The measures include new fixtures, new directional signage to support social distancing, enhanced hygiene practices and the supply of PPE to protect staff, customers and delivery drivers.

Subway say the procedures will ensure the brand’s franchise owners are able to operate and trade responsibly and have been tested in a small number of stores that have remained open to support and serve key workers and hospital staff.

What have Subway said?

Colin Hughes, country director at Subway UK and Ireland said: “Everybody in our Subway family and the wider communities they serve, has shown great resilience in adapting to these challenging times that we currently find ourselves in.

"We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support in anticipation of this next phase of our gradual reopening, which will enable us to continue to serve our communities and frontline workers, who have helped us all so much in recent weeks.

"We have slowly and safely introduced a new store operating framework that will be rolling out across stores to protect guests, Sandwich Artists, delivery drivers and our suppliers.

"The weeks and months ahead will continue to be challenging for everyone and Subway will play its part in supporting the new normal whatever that may look and feel like.”

Support for NHS workers

As well as supporting their local communities, Subway say their stores will continue to support NHS and key workers.

All NHS workers will receive 25 per cent off their orders which is in addition to Subway’s existing initiatives.

Recently Subway Franchise Owners donated more than quarter of a million Subs to local communities, key workers and those who really needed it.

Which Subway stores have opened?

To check if your local Subway has reopened, visit: www.subway.com/en-GB/FindAStore.