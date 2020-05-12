IN the vast majority of cases, in this hour of unprecedented darkness, our country and communities have set aside differences and political affiliations to come together in the face of adversity.
At first, the idea of a nationwide lockdown saw the slightly more protective of personalities prepare for the whole thing to turn apocalyptic.
From their point of view, it was very much dog-eat-dog, and if the Government’s control over the population went cinematically south, it would not be their family going hungry... or rationing toilet roll.
But on the other side of this virus-tainted coin, many have thought first about those most in need, like the elderly and the vulnerable.
Michelle and Gordon Hinde, from Walton, have been delivering fresh fruit and veg to those very people since the lockdown started - working around the clock to ensure their community is fed.
But last week, heartless crooks hacked their accounts, punishing them for helping others and working incredibly hard for the greater good. Those responsible are disgusting, and should be ashamed.
But when this is all over, we will remember those who helped, and those who saw this pandemic as an opportunity to exploit.