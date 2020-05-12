A CHARITY aimed at helping young people at risk of becoming involved with drug gangs and violence has launched a competition for new artwork for Essex's knife amnesty bins.

UTurn4Support, which was launched in October, has been working with Essex Police in secondary schools in Tendring on a pilot scheme to provide one-to-one and group mentoring to students

Last month the Gazette reported how one boy was left shocked to discover he was being groomed by a drug dealer thanks to the eye-opening project.

The charity now wants young people aged eight to 18 to design an anti-knife crime poster - and they could win a £50 voucher for their efforts.

The north Essex charity wants youngsters to create artwork which will resonate with their peers.

It must discourage young people from carrying knives and encourage the use of knife amnesty bins by raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

A spokesman for the charity said the idea for the competition comes in the wake of a rise in knife-related incidents involving young people in Essex.

She said: “Violent crimes and knife-related incidents all rose in Essex last year - with the county’s crime rate the highest in the east of England.

"Unfortunately, young people are statistically more likely to carry a knife and be injured.

"UTurn is about empowering and supporting young people to improve their life opportunities for a positive future by diverting them away from youth violence.

"We would really like their help in designing our new posters."

The winning designs will be displayed on all 15 of the charity's amnesty bins which are dotted across Essex.

Entrants have until July 30 to submit their designs by emailing info@uturn4support.co.uk or via the charity's social media channels.

UTurn is also offering free and confidential information, support and practical help for individuals experiencing personal and socially challenging life situations associated with violent crime.