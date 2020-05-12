FRINTON’S ace tennis club has insisted it will rally back once the Covid-19 lockdown is over.
While many have been working from home or have been placed on furlough leave, Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club groundsman Steve Marston has been working hard to keep the deserted courts maintained.
Chairman and TalkRADIO host James Max is hopeful the club can weather the storm.
He said: “Under lockdown, even watching grass grow has become interesting.
“But with the courts in this good a condition, we are hoping that we will be able to re-open the club once lockdown comes to an end.
“Of course, we have no idea when that will be.
“It appears the process to relax social distancing measures will be a slow and gradual process.”
Mr Max added: “Clubs up and down the country are suffering, hopefully with the government’s measures in place, the support of our members and generous benefactors, we will get through this.”