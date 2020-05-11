A POTENTIALLY deadly weapon has been taken off the streets of a seaside town after police officers recovered a knife and an imitation firearm before a man was arrested.
The Clacton Policing Team were called to Harwich Road, in Little Clacton, shortly before 1.10am at April 28.
The force had received reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area.
Once at the scene, the force's officers managed to seize a kitchen knife and imitation firearm, which the policing team say a man was found in possession of.
A 17-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place and possession of firearms offences.
He has been released under investigation while Essex Police continue enquiries.