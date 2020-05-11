PATRONS are continuing to back a popular theatre despite delays to shows caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Cliff Theatre was forced to close last month as part of social distancing rules following the Coronavirus outbreak.

A number of shows have been postponed and some have been cancelled.

The theatre, in Tower Road, is opposite Clacton Hospital and it has put up posters in support of NHS and key workers.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, theatre manager, said: "We felt that this was the very least we could currently do to show our support and thanks for everything that they are doing to keep us safe.

"This is a very worrying time for many thousands of businesses but the public are just amazing.

"So far we have refunded some tickets but the majority of our customers are happy to keep hold of them for the rescheduled dates, some have taken credit notes or made part donations of the ticket to us.

"One customer has just donated £100 - tickets she had for a show that has sadly been cancelled - which we will be put towards the ladies toilet extension fund.

"It was such a wonderful gesture.

"We have had so many wonderful messages of support, which is so very much appreciated right now."