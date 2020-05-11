EMERGENCY services attended a minor injury collision in a busy road involving a car and bike.

Paramedics and police officers were called to Pier Avenue, Clacton, at about 3pm on Tuesday, April 28.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police had received reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a Kia near the Century Cinema and Aldi supermarket.

A man in his 50s, who was found to have minor injuries, was treated at the scene by the ambulance crew.

Essex Police said there have been no criminal charges as a result of the incident.