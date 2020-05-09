AN angry seaside resident has slammed the vandals who “attacked” a sign which was installed by members of the public to deter unauthorised vehicles.

Steven Walker, from Walton, says a red signpost was put in place by residents living next to a track along the cliff top at Sunny Point, which leads to Walton.

The idea behind the stark warning was to inform drivers who do not live in a home, or know homeowners, near the track that they should not be travelling down it.

It came after local grew upset with the increase in the number of motorcyclists and drivers using the track.

The signage, however, has now been ruined after it was doused in white paint, rendering the message no longer effective, nor readable.

“Vandals have attacked a recently erected sign next to a public right of way,” said Mr Walker, on behalf of residents.

“This is a shocking thing to have happened, because Sunny Point is a lovely place and a public right of way along the cliff top.

“There have been reports of young people on motorcycles or in cars using the track, which is unadopted and upsetting some residents.

“The track is also part of the National Cycle Network, so we do get people coming here and making their way up to the Naze Tower or Wildlife Visitor Centre.

“Many local people still don't realise they are entitled to use Sunny Point to get safely to the Naze.”

Mr Walker, who has so far been unable to catch the culprits, believes those responsible could be young locals fed-up with being confined to their homes.

He has also suggested the thoughtless paint vandals may have been acting in retaliation after being warned away by residents in the area.

“It is feared that confrontations between those residents and the young people have led to this reprisal,” added Mr Walker.

“But confronting young people who are probably frustrated at the pandemic lockdown risks such a reaction.”