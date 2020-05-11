A FELLOWSHIP has donated more than £30,000 to a group of charities.

Harwich Fellowship for the Sick has donated a total of £31,500 to four organisations.

An incredible £10,000 each has been given to EACH Children's Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and St Helena Hospice.

A spokesman for the fellowship said the money was donated due to the charities' drop in funding as a result of Covid-19.

They all provide care for patients within Harwich and the surrounding area who are very ill and require palliative care.

The group has also donated £1,500 to Harwich Helps - a coronavirus helpline ran by local volunteers during the coronavirus outbreak.