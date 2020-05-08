VE Day came as no surprise to North Essex. In a world of total blackout, people had been telling themselves for years what they would do ‘when the lights go on again.’ The end of the war in Europe was announced by the BBC on the evening of May 7 and Churchill, checking there was enough beer in London, declared May 8 a public holiday, VE Day. He did not check if there was enough beer in rural Essex and some pubs ran dry very quickly.

That evening, a beautiful spring evening, the Standard reported, crowds strolled down Colchester High Street or in Castle Park, letting the penny drop that it really was all over; except that many, many families still had husbands and brothers fighting, somewhere unknown, in the Far East. And everyone was weary.

VE Day itself took many forms. Some went to Clacton on another sunny day. Paxman’s, the biggest factory, held an ‘open day’ for wives and parents to come see where for five years their men – and some women - had spent much of their waking hours. Bunting and flags appeared as streets began to plan weekend street parties. But with rationing and shortages, it was a challenge to produce any food.

Bread was easy enough – it had not been rationed. Homemade cakes were harder; sugar was severely rationed. But women rallied round. What to put on the bread was a challenge. If you are over 70 you will recall ‘paste sandwiches’, a nondescript brown spread in little glass jars, allegedly containing (THEY DID NOT) tasty ingredients. Jam had very little fruit in it and was always red, made, my sister assured me, from boiling used postage stamps.

One variant was banana sandwiches, made with sugar and squashed parsnips. As children under ten hardly knew what bananas were, let alone what they tasted like, it didn’t really matter. A few streets hit the jackpot with illegally obtained tins of American Army fruit, or even meat. An amazing number of street parties, as you can see, were expertly photographed, quite an achievement given that film had been almost unobtainable during the war.

Meanwhile at the American Air Base at Boxted rationing was unknown. Men lined up for barbecued steaks and sausages. Warm British beer came out of barrels and a baseball match was played. They deserved it; a terrifying number of US flight crew had paid the supreme sacrifice.

On VE Day evening crowds gathered in High Street, where a speech by the King, George VI, was relayed by loudspeaker. Revelry went on into the small hours, as searchlights weaved in victory across the night sky. No pub ran dry and many pints were never paid for. Next morning lamp-post damage revealed how soldiers had climbed to the top and leapt onto passing lorries. Not as bad as at Southend where flats locked up for the war were raided, and good furniture was flung down to boost a roaring bonfire. Some Colchester street parties had bonfires too, with a dummy of Hitler on top.

Eventually it was all over, thanks to two atomic bombs, which, like the newsreel of Belsen, were a shock to a whole generation. A Victory Parade round Colchester took place on another public holiday. Ahead lay years of austerity, the Cold War and the Welfare State, as husbands and wives, half strangers, met again, and shivered in the bitter winter of 1946. But they vowed they would build a better tomorrow.

And they did.