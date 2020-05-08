HUNDREDS of key workers who have risked their own lives to save others have been thanked by the community across north Essex.
At this time of trouble, we want to bring you the incredible stories of our community pulling together like never before.
We asked you to nominate you key worker heroes.
Here are just some of the thousands of local key workers and volunteers who deserve our gratitude:
Edward Bell, Mark Platt, Maria Eastwood, Chris Davies, Vaida Piecute, Stuart Mackintosh, Jessica Tedford, Victoria Platt, Maurice Alexander, Helen Cosby, Tom Cosby, Margaret Hooke, David Hand, Marisa Andrews, Jake Spurgeon, Niketa Patel, Jessica Creed, Marie Smith, Rusty Russell, Nikki Daniel, Sophie Bowels, Angie Cotter, Karen Stanton, Sarah Meachen, Steph Kerridge, Peter Dutch, Jill Joslin, Mervyn Bowman, Annie Vasconcelos, Gary Tovey, Phoebe Bowman, Natasha Hammarton, Debbie Mant, Holly Lammas, Julie Thomas, Debbie Burrows, Ryan Appleton, Claire Nelson, Gary Smith, Wendy Hanscombe, Richard Welch, Glen Pacey, Kerry Bliss, Cheryl Lomas Double, Abbie Stacey, Lisa Tidy, Marisa and George Triantafullou, Amy Edwards, Edward Flint, Melissa Meachen, Julie Taylor, Jamie Avery, Victoria Bird, Sonja Evans, Andrew Marsh, Oliver Bray, Katy Philpin, Martin Ford, Neil Turnbull, Gabriel Galvez, Vincent Galvez, Joe Whitby, Carrie Stover, Demi Gledhill, Jane Winfield, Beckie Scarah, Keaz Kadar, David and Nicola Hawes, Donna Thompson, Carys Harris, Andrew Fry, Christina Clayden, Russell Clayden, Emma Davis, Kieran Davis, Ryan Davis, Lee Cooperfield, Nikki Yems, Simon Yems, Teresa Hindley, Anthony Ravenhill, Lauryn Sanders, Michael Primmer, Alan Penney, Ray Pemberton, Alix Massey, Lou Hollingsworth, Ali Hollingsworth, Lisa O'shea, Mandy Martin, Kerry Freer, Maureen Powell, Pepi Sanchez, Annabel Griggs, Ben Sutton, Piter Arroyo, Thomas Lee, Pollyanna Stubbs, Katie Browning, Jen Humm, Cheryl Sadi, Lucy Kruyer, Lisa Doe, Nichola Ranson, Clare Corbett, Megan Burke, Adrian Evans, Lee Evans, Chris White, Hayley Webb, Georgia Barber, Julie Ennew, Phillip Slater, Dominic May, Dave Robertson, John Crossland, Dominic Rodwell, Heather Rodwell, Jonathan Wheatley, Clare Potter, Steve Goddard, Sarah McGowan and Andy McGowan, Lisa Michelle, Alex Neal-Kaye, Kelly Burgess, Vikki Peacock, Nicky Sullivan, Richard Welby, Emily Schaefer, Alice Wildney, Chelsey Bush, Jackie Tyrrell, Ali Mallett, Sonia Moore, Sandra Skeggs, Marc Driscoll, Sarah McCarthy, Clair James, Claire Steele, Wayne Steele, Bev Leverett, Sally Rooks, Wayne Licence, Claire Rumsby, Sally Carpenter, Kelly Coombs, Kathy Vale, Phoebe Lobb
Here are the teams our readers have thanked: Old Heath Primary School, Cherry Tree Academy, St John’s C of E Primary School, North Primary School, Queen Boudicca Primary, Stanway Primary School, Hamilton Primary School, Heathlands Primary School, all in Colchester, Langham Primary School, Market Field School, Elmstead Market, Lexden Springs School, Stanway, Copford Primary School, John Ray Junior School, Braintree, Colne Engaine Primary School, Clacton, St Luke’s School, Tiptree, Ramsey Hill Garage, Ramsey, Castle Gardens Medical Centre, Colchester, Yarra Family Resource, Colchester, Jesters Theatre Group based in Colchester, Crouched Friars Residential Home, Colchester, Clacton Farm Foods, M K Jordan newsagents, Harwich, Armadillo Lighting, Baby Bank Tendring, Morrisons Little Clacton, nurses and doctors at Clacton Hospital, Coggeshall Helpers volunteers, Roundabout News in Clacton, Foxburrow Grange Care Home in Colchester, Colchester Community First Responders, Lexden ward team at Colchester Hospital, Colchester Foodbank, Chestnut Grove Kindergarten in Clacton, phlebotomy department at Colchester Hospital, Alexandra House care home in Dovercourt, St Luke’s Community Team, Bluebird Care Colchester and Tendring, Pound Stretcher team in Colchester, Cavendish Residential Home in Clacton, Day Lewis in Sible Hedingham, Mitchee’s fruit and veg Halstead, Co-op in Earls Colne, NHS transport team, Autism Anglia, Colchester Medical Practice, Hythe pharmacy in Colchester, East Hill Surgery in Colchester, Right at Home Colchester and District, Colchester Royal Mail delivery office, YMCA Colchester, Anglian Community Enterprise, Colne Doctor’s surgery, Brightlingsea, Boots Plume Avenue pharmacy in Colchester, Acorn Village in Mistley, Manningtree First Responders, Milton Lodge retirement home in Colchester, Colonia Court Care Home in Colchester, GO4 Café in Colchester, paediatric dietitians at Colchester Hospital, One Stop in North Station Road, Colchester, Next Chapter Colchester, Tall Trees Care Home, Tiddlywinks Preschool, Great Horkesley, St Helena Hospice, paper boys, girls, men and women, Willow End adult care home, Rowhedge Surgery, the podiatry and orthotic clinics at the Primary Care Centre, Budgens of Colchester and Elmstead Market, Allied Health Care Colchester, Springfields Nursing home, carers at Cloud 9, Iceland Turner Rise, Colchester, Second Steps day nursery, Lakes mental health wards, Tesco Express in Crouch Street, Colchester, Guntons, Crouch Street, Colchester, Swan Care Services, Drury Healthcare, Sodexo cleaning team, St Runwald’s Veterinary Surgery, Jack and Toms Isolation essentials, St Luke’s Church, Highwoods, Mistley Manor care home, Little Owls Preschool, Boxted, Waitrose Colchester, A Wilsher butchers, Crosspath care, Caremark Colchester, First Bus, Arriva, Anglia Crown, Borno Chemists, Logenberry Lodge care home, IECC Care Ltd, Ambrose Avenue group practice, Colchester,, Woodlands Care Home, stroke unit at Colchester Hospital, Stronvar Rest Home Brightlingsea, Community Voluntary Services, Tendring Essex Carers Support, Penrose Veterinary Group in Colchester, Allied Health Care, Tiptree Medical Centre, Colchester Council staff, InVent Health, police officers, firefighters, ambulance workers.
Do you know a key worker who deserves a big thank you? Send their name and details on where they work to rebecca.creed@newsquest.co.uk to have them included.