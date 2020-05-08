THE sentencing of two masked robbers who fired a gun while trying to rob a security van outside a supermarket has been delayed.
Tony Turner and Karl Lawrence, who later changed his name to Thomas Knight, tried to get their hands on cash which was being deposited into ATMs at Tesco at the Brook Retail Park in Clacton.
One of the men fired two gunshots between the security officers, but thankfully, the bullets were blanks.
Turner, 39, and Knight, 33, were both convicted of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence following a trial.
They were due to be sentenced on Thursday at Chelmsford Crown Court but it was adjourned because Turner, of no fixed address, had not seen a pre-sentence report written about him and Knight, of Walderslade Road, Chatham, in Kent, had not been assessed by the probation service.
Judge Christopher Morgan adjourned the sentencing until May 18.